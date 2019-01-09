Lokayukta appalled at K.R. Hospital facilities

Says vision of Wadiyars to provide affordable treatment to poor not followed

Mysuru: Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P. Vishwanath Shetty paid a surprise visit this morning to take stock of administration and the condition of patients in the century-old K.R Hospital, popularly called ‘Doddaspathre’ by the rural folk.

The Lokayukta inspected facilities and treatment being given to patients after visiting various outpatient wards of departments like Orthopaedics, ENT, Casualty, Medicine, Dermatology as well as X-Ray and Radiology. He also visited the adjacent Cheluvamba Hospital.

Justice Shetty expressed his displeasure over the blatant neglect of the hospital that is a lifeline for many patients from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu.

He said that though the hospital deserves to be well managed, the State-run institution was being run in a pathetic way.

Inspecting the hospital for more than five hours, the Lokayukta said that he was deeply pained seeing absolute lack of facilities like ventilators, life-saving drugs, dialysis treatment and various specialised treatments that the poor cannot afford at private hospitals.

Justice Vishwanath Shetty said that he had heard a lot of complaints from public that doctors were advising and referring patients to private hospitals when there are enough facilities and infrastructure.

Recalling the contributions of Maharajas of Mysore, he said the Wadiyars had built the hospital years ago with the main intention of ensuring affordable treatment to poor and underprivileged segments of the society. “Unfortunately, the vision of Wadiyars has not been followed here,” he said.

“Doctors working in government-run hospitals must work up to their conscience, devotion, passion and missionary zeal with service motto to take care of patients in need,” he said.

When Dean and Director of Mysuru Medical College and Research Centre (MMC&RI) P.C. Nanjaraj and K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Srinivas explained to Lokayukta that they were giving the best treatment to patients in spite of the hospital being dogged with scarcity of medical, para-medical staff and other infrastructure facilities, the Lokayukta was not satisfied with their explanations.

Lokayukta has also directed the Deputy Commissioner Abhiram. G. Sankar to pay frequent surprise visits to K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital, PKTB Hospital and other government-run hospitals.

Additional Director General of Police Lokayukta A.S.N. Murthy, District Surgeon Dr. Pashupathi DHO Dr B. Basavaraj, MMC&RI Chief Administrative Officer K.M. Gayathri, Medical Superintendent of PKTB Hospital Dr Manjunath, Cheluvamba Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Radhamani, Resident Medical Officer Dr. Rajesh, former superintendent of K.R. Hospital Dr. Chandrashekhar, Lokayukta Inspector Jayarathna and all HODs of the Hospital were present.

‘Submit list of facilities’

Lokayukta P. Vishwanath Shetty directed Mysuru District Lokayukta Superintendent of Police K.N. Madaiah to collect the details of facilities, infrastructure, necessary medical, nursing and other paramedical staff that were needed for the upgradation and improvement of K.R. Hospital.

He also instructed the Dean and Director of MMC&RI, Medical Superintendents of K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospitals to provide all information to the Lokayukta Office. He said that he would recommend the government to take immediate reform measures at the hospitals once he gets the report.





