City bike designer’s electric bike enters Golden Book of World Records

June 21, 2021

This tiny rideable bike is just 5.7 inches in height

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another feather to his cap, city’s bike designer Santosh, whose creation — Moosshiqk-1 — an electric bike had entered Limca Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records besides being featured in Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, has now entered Golden Book of World Records for his new creation — Moosshiqk-3, the world’s smallest electric bike, which could be ridden.

A technician at Reckitt, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company at Hootagalli in city and a resident of Sara-swathipuram here, Santosh had earlier created Moosshiqk-1 (2010), an electric bike, which was 12 inches in height, 18 inches in length, weighed 4 kgs and battery driven; this bike can also be ridden backwards (reverse). It can be disassembled in less than 1 minute and can be assembled in the same time. This creation had enabled him to enter many Books of World Records and was also featured in Ripley’s Believe It or Not!.

Not happy with the height, Santosh decided to build another electric bike smaller than Moosshiqk-1, Santosh then built Moosshiqk-2 in 2021, which was 11 inches in length, 8.5 inches tall and weighed 3 kgs. Santosh then began to work on creating much smaller electric bike and again this year, he came out with much smaller bike Moosshiqk-3, which is just 5.7 inches height, 5.11 inches wheelbase length and weighs just 2.5 kgs.

Santosh’s creations — (from right) Moosshiqk -1, Moosshiqk-2 and Moosshiqk-3.

On June 3, Santosh recorded a video of him riding Moosshiqk-3 and sent the same to Golden Book of Records and he received the certificate on June 19.

Nisttarkya, the first Indian electric concept bike developed by Santosh.

A motorbike design enthusiast, Santosh had also created Nisttarkya, the first Indian electric concept bike, which weighs 40 kgs, drives on 36 V, 350w hub motor and powered by three 36 V rechargeable batteries. The most noticeable feature of Nisttarkya is its sitting position. It has two shock absorbers, one for the front, one for the back and the headlight mounted on the rider’s forehead.