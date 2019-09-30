City of Lights

September 30, 2019

Tourists hail illumination as magical and spellbinding

Weekend crowd cause traffic jams across city

Mysuru: Dasara illumination and lightscape art installations across the city is taking tourists and city residents by storm and drawing thousands of visitors onto the streets after dark. People are raving about the lightings calling it “one of the most amazing experiences,” “magical” and “explosion of light.”

For the first time in the history of the ‘Naada Habba’ celebrations, 90 kilometres around the city has been lit up and it is a treat to go around the streets amidst illuminated landmark buildings and arches.

While tourists queued up along with their vehicles to experience the visual extravaganza to watch illuminated Mysuru from atop the Chamundi Hill, the city roads were jam-packed resulting in bumper-to-bumper traffic as almost every vehicle on every road stopped to see the dazzling colours of LED bulbs.

The Central Business District (CBD), comprising the entire city’s central area, is shining like a bejewelled crown with all Government buildings, heritage structures and arches being illuminated to reflect the land’s rich cultural heritage.

A total of 95 Circles inside the city centre stretching from North to South and East to West have been illuminated adding to the artistic lightscape that have glittered the city.

Only those colour bulbs emitting lux to the minimum level have been used against using multi-coloured bulbs.

K.R. Circle, Jayachamaraja Circle, D. Devaraja Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Raja Marga, KRS Road, Chamundi Hill Road, Ashoka Road, M.G. Road, Bannur Road, Vinoba Road, Hinkal Flyover, all Ring Road junctions, Kurubarahalli Circle and LIC Circle have special light displays. The illumination is on the lines of Durga Puja in Kolkata (West Bengal) and also follows the pattern that was practiced during the time of Maharajas.

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) is spending a whopping Rs. 3 crore to beautify the city with lights. Last year, 54 kilometres of roads and 49 Circles were illuminated and Dasara illumination had hit headlines with heaps of praises from tourists.

Among the illumination icons are giant arches that have a symbol of the traditional Damaruga, road stretches with illuminated designs that look like tree branches, Mahishasura Mardhini, artistic false ceiling, flower decorations, light-bursting structures, illuminated revolving dolls, vertical and horizontal structures, welcome arches on different roads, dancing stars, lotus blooming, etc.

Illumination timings: The illumination begins at 6.30 pm and is on till 10.30 pm. On Oct. 7 (Ayudha Puja) and Oct. 8 (Vijayadashami), the illumination will be from 6.30 pm to 11 pm.

CESC officers and electrical contractors are striving to achieve the feat since the last one month. Contractors have switched over to LED bulbs to reduce power consumption, especially around the Palace and other important tourist spots.

Last year, the illumination was switched off on the day of Vijayadashami and this move had saddened the tourists and local hoteliers and businessmen who depend on tourism. This year, the illumination has been extended till the Thepothsava at Chamundi Temple. After the Vijayadashami procession on Oct. 8, the Chamundi Hill Rathotsava will be held on Oct. 13 and the Thepothsava will be on Oct. 15. This will also be the last day of illumination.

Safety from shock

One assistant engineer and a lineman will be deputed at each circle and announcements are being made in loudspeakers all over not to touch the wires. Vehicles fitted with mikes are announcing that people must not come in contact with wires and must see and enjoy the lighting.

CESC officials said that they would need 2 lakh units of power only for illumination. The CESC illumination team is head by CESC Managing Director Dr. H.N. Gopalkrishna, CESC Superintendent Engineer Munigopala Raju, Executive Engineer H.S. Swamy, AEEs Rudresh, Asanulla Khan and Kiran.

A Radiant Display

• Illumination begins at 6.30 pm and on till 10.30 pm

• On Oct.7 (Ayudha Puja) and Oct.8 (Vijayadashami), from 6.30 pm to 11 pm

• 90 kilometres around city and 95 Circles glowing

• CESC spending Rs.3 crore for dazzling display

• Last year, 54 kilometres of roads and 49 Circles were lit up

• Illumination extended till Thepotsava atop Chamundi Temple on Oct.15

• Two lakh units of power required for the feat

