City prepares for SSLC exams

March 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the SSLC exams (2021-22) just two days away, the Department of Public Instruction has made all preparations in the city and district for safe and smooth conduct of the exams that will take place from Mar. 28 till Apr. 11 across the State.

A total of 38,138 students from 674 High Schools of the district, who also include 140 repeaters and 1,867 private students, have registered for the exam.

Mysuru DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs said that the SSLC exams will be held at 149 centres in the district, including 56 in Mysuru city and 93 in taluk centres and other rural parts of the district.

Asserting that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour guidelines issued by the Government will be strictly followed during the conduct of exams, Urs said that all students are mandatorily required to wear face mask, undergo thermal screening and use hand sanitisers before they enter exam hall.

The Department has taken all other safety and precautionary measures for ensuring the health of children attending the exams, he added.

Highlighting the preparations for the exam, the DDPI said that a meeting with District-level Officers of different Departments was held under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner on Mar. 23, during which their co-operation was sought for the smooth conduct of the exams.

Maintaining that the marking of hall ticket numbers and seating arrangements will be completed at all centres today, Urs said that there will be only 20 students in an exam room, with two students on one desk.

Also, thermal screening counters have been set up and Health Department staff will be deployed at the exam centres as a precautionary measure, he said adding that students who have tested positive ahead of the exam will be allowed to write the exam at COVID Care Centres.

Pointing out that the question papers will be dispatched to all the Exam Centres from the District Treasury only on assigned routes on the date of the exam, under tight Police security, he said that answer papers have been dispatched to all the Centres, with security measures in place.

Free bus service

Continuing, the DDPI said that students from rural areas appearing for the exams can travel for free in KSRTC buses by producing the exam hall ticket. All the Centres will have drinking water and toilet facilities, he said.

Mobile and vigilance squads have been formed to monitor the Exam Centres, he said adding that CCTV cameras have been installed at vantage points in all centres.

Prohibitory orders

Meanwhile, the City Police have clamped prohibitory orders in 200 mts. radius of all the 56 Exam Centres in the city from 6 am till 6 pm, to ensure smooth conduct of the exam. Accordingly, all photo copy and computer centres in the vicinity of the Exam Centres have been ordered to shut down on all exam dates.

Barring the students and the exam staff and designated officials, no unauthorised persons will be allowed entry to the Exam Centres. Also, carrying of objectionable materials and unnecessary movements around the centres have been banned