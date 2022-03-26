Hebbal Main Road will now be Dr. Sudha Murty Road

March 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The road in Hebbal from the aesthetic ‘Hebbaalina Hebbaagilu’ welcome arch till the Kuvempu Circle that is at present called “Hebbal Main Road” will get a new name from today — “Dr. Sudha Murty Road.” The official renaming will be done this evening at 4.30 and former Infosys Foundation Chairperson Dr. Sudha Murty will be present on the occasion.

Dr. Sudha Murty stepped down from the Foundation sometime back, delegating the responsibility. As the Chairperson, she was instrumental in giving Hebbal a new face with her philanthropy work including the rejuvenation and rebirth of the once dead Hebbal Lake. Also, Infosys Mysore has a campus at Hebbal providing direct and indirect employment to thousands of Mysureans.

In recognition of this contribution, the Hebbal Main Road will be renamed as “Dr. Sudha Murty Road,” said Corporator Pailwan Sreenivas. The welcome arch, in front of the Metagalli Police Station on KRS Road, was constructed at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh and it is one of the many attractive arches in Mysuru.

Along with the arch, a 35-metre drainage and footpath have been constructed on both the sides of the welcome arch. The unique feature of the welcome arch is that the names of areas and connecting roads under parent area Hebbal have been inscribed on both sides in the top portion. The area comes under Zone 5 of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Notably, the area is seeing many developments and even the Hebbal Police Station is being built along the road. The road between the welcome arch and Kuvempu Circle is one-and-a-half kilometres and there is a bust of poet-laureate Rashtrakavi K.V. Puttappa (Kuvempu) there. The MCC Council has already approved this proposal of renaming.

MLAs L. Nagendra and G.T. Devegowda, Congress leader Harish Gowda, Corporators Prema Shankaregowda, V. Sridhar, M.U. Subbaiah, Lakshmi and others will be present during the renaming.