City’s first Autonagar project at Mandakalli

February 19, 2023

MLA S.A. Ramdas performs ground-breaking ceremony; works planned on 10.10 acres of land at Rs. 4.5 crore

Mysore/Mysuru: Finally, the long-pending project of Autonagar — or Auto Servicing Cluster — got traction this morning with MLA S.A. Ramdas performing ‘guddali puja’ (ground-breaking ceremony) on the land bearing Survey numbers 64 and 65 at Mandakalli in the city outskirts, near Bandipalya on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road this morning.

The project will decongest the city and reduce pollution and is expected to rid the city of a number of automobile workshops (garages) which have even encroached upon roads and footpaths.

The first-ever Autonagar planned at 10.10 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs. 4.5 crore is the brainchild of Ramdas proposed way back on Nov. 20, 2012. Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) received the approval to build the Autonagar on the said land on Nov. 26, 2012. Now, the tender has been awarded to a contractor to launch the works, according to MUDA Chairman Yashaswi S. Somashekar.

Ramdas told media persons, “The project will be a reality in another six months as the works are expected to start within a week. As the vehicle mechanics in the city were lacking adequate space to carry out their job, Autonagar was planned 10 years ago. However, the project failed to see the light of day, due to the prolonged Court disputes and other reasons.”

The Autonagar has been planned at four places in the city to decongest the pressure on the heart of the city but the land for the remaining three places is yet to be identified, he added.

According to the proposal, Autonagar will have automobile spare parts shops, two-wheeler repair workshops, light and medium motor vehicle workshops, heavy motor vehicle workshops, separate stalls for tyre and wheel alignment works, tinkering and painting works, stalls for detailed inspection of vehicles, scrapping of old vehicles, wastewater cleaning unit, fire tenders and towing of vehicles for repair.

It has been also proposed to create basic infrastructural facilities like canteens, restrooms, drinking water and a UGD system, along with a garden, open space, parking space and a compound to secure the area. Works relating to converting old vehicles into scrap can also be taken up there along with works such as seating and upholstery too will be carried out.

President of Mysore City Motor Vehicles Mechanics Association B.N. Mahesh Raje Urs requested the dignitaries present during the ‘guddali puja’ to temporarily allow the mechanics to use the space at Autonagar till the works are completed, as there are over 1,000 mechanics in the city.

Chamundeshwari MLA G. T. Devegowda, MUDA Members Lakshmidevi and Naveen Kumar, Superintending Engineer B.S. Channakeshava and Executive Engineer Mohan were present.