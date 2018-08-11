CM seeks 20 days time to resolve Falcon Tyres row

Mysuru: Even as one of the major Industries in the city Falcon Tyres Ltd., located on KRS Road in Metagalli remains closed for over 3 years, Chief Minister(CM) H.D. Kumaraswamy has sought 20 days time for reviving the factory .

Kumaraswamy who arrived last night in the city on a two-day tour of the district, met the aggrieved workers who had gathered at Gate-2 of the Factory this morning.

Speaking after receiving a memorandum from the aggrieved factory workers, CM said he was in the know of the problem and sought 20-days time to address the issue. Pointing out that as per the NCLT court order, the Insolvency Resolvance Professional (IRP) has floated a global tender inviting interested parties to run the factory, Kumaraswamy said he has been apprised of the factory workers problems by Ministers G.T. Devegowda and K.J. George and he has already held one round of talks with the concerned departments for finding out ways for re-opening of the factory, which had employed hundreds of workers.

Reassuring the factory workers of his Government’s commitment to re-start the factory, Kumaraswamy said he will make all efforts to ensure that the factory re-opens shortly.

Later replying to a question on the BJP attacking his planting of paddy programme as a mere show, Kumaraswamy hit out at the BJP saying that he was personally doing paddy cultivation in order to enthuse youths to take up farming and also to send out a message to the farmers not to commit suicide. He further said his Government was working on large-scale implementation of Israeli model of farming in the state, which guarantees low water consumption and a higher yield. Ministers G.T. Devegowda, S.R. Mahesh and C.S. Puttaraju were present.