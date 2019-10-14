CM Yediyurappa directs DC to protect NTM School and its land

October 14, 2019

Mysuru: Following pleas by former MLC K.C. Puttasiddashetty, Prof. P.V. Nanjaraj Urs, Nandeesh Urs and members of NTM School Ulisi Horata Samithi to save the NTM School on N.S. Road, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa yesterday directed that the proposed construction of Viveka Memorial must not disturb the NTM School.

In a directive issued to the DC, Mysuru, on Oct.13, 2019, the CM said that the NTM School and its land must be saved and the proposed Memorial can be constructed by Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama on the remaining space in the School premises.

