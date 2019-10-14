CM Yediyurappa directs DC to protect NTM School and its land
News

CM Yediyurappa directs DC to protect NTM School and its land

October 14, 2019

Mysuru: Following pleas by former MLC K.C. Puttasiddashetty, Prof. P.V. Nanjaraj Urs, Nandeesh Urs and members of NTM School Ulisi Horata Samithi to save the NTM School on N.S. Road, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa yesterday directed that the proposed construction of Viveka Memorial must not disturb the NTM School.

In a directive issued to the DC, Mysuru, on Oct.13, 2019, the CM said that the NTM School and its land must be saved and the proposed Memorial can be constructed by Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama on the remaining space in the School premises.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching