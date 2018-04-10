Combing operation to capture elusive tiger in Kodagu

Gonikoppal: The elusive tiger, which had killed some cattle of the villagers living in and around Kottageri near Balele in Kodagu and was playing hide and seek with forest personnel, has killed the bait which was tied inside the cage by the Forest Department, which is conducting combing operations to capture it. The cage was placed in the estate of Mapangada Sajjan Devaiah in Kottageri.

Thithimathi RFO Sripathi said that the Forest Department personnel were conducting combing operation to trap the tiger since four days and added that on Monday early morning the tiger escaped by a whisker.

He further said that as the movement of the tiger is more in this part, there are chances of the tiger getting trapped here and added that the villagers need not panic and urged them to co-operate with the forest staff in the operation.

He said that since about two months, the menace of tiger has increased in South Kodagu and the tiger has been killing the livestock and also devouring some of them. Following the incidents, the Forest Department has taken up various operations and the personnel have stayed put in Devarakudu near Kottageri to capture the tiger.

Meanwhile, JD(S) District President Meriyanda Sanketh Poovaiah, who met Sripathi, told him (Sripathi) that villagers in the area were living in fear and urged the Forest Department authorities to continue their operation till the tiger was captured.

He also took to task the forest officials for not taking precautions despite complaints and also after incidents of the tiger killing cattle of the villagers.