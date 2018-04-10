Tamil actor Simbu speaks in Karnataka’s favour
Tamil actor Simbu speaks in Karnataka’s favour

Chennai: Tamil actor Silambarasan alias Simbu called for a press conference yesterday in Chennai to address issues such as the Cauvery dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, as well as the indefinite strike by the Tamil Film Producers’ Council.

At the press conference, the actor asked: “Let’s say all Tamils lived in Karnataka and Kannadigas were in Tamil Nadu, will you give them water?” He went on to say that people of Karnataka would not deny water if the people of Tamil Nadu asked for it, saying there was no need to take the dispute to the Supreme Court.

“Politicians have milked Cauvery issue. Let us stop fighting with Kannadigas over Cauvery. People of Karnataka have never said that they will not release water. We only have fought with them though they have been releasing water based on court orders,” he said.  

The video of Simbu’s press conference is being widely shared in social media.

