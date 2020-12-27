Commissioner of Railway Safety inspects Double Line Track

December 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A.K. Rai, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Bengaluru, conducted statutory inspection of newly-laid double line between Harihar and Devaragudda Stations (31-km) on Dec. 23 and 24. Curves, Points and Crossings, Level Crossing Gates, Major and Minor Bridges in this section were checked during the inspection.

The CRS first conducted Motor trolley inspection of track between Harihar and Ranebennur on Wednesday and did detailed checks at Major Important Bridge No. 90, Minor Bridge No. 77 & 89, Road over Bridge No. 85 A, Level Crossing gate No. 214, Road Under Bridges No. 77 A, 73 A on the section. At Chalageri Station, safety related Signalling works and passenger amenity works were inspected. The inspection concluded at Ranebennur on the first day.

On Dec. 24 morning, CRS inspected the Ranebennur Station and passenger amenity facilities for the Rail users. Motor trolley inspection started from Ranebennur Station and was conducted up to Devaragudda Station. During inspection, level crossing gates No. 219 and curves, points and crossings were done. Speed trial at 125 KMPH was later conducted between Devaragudda and Chalageri. The run was observed to be smooth and passed water glass challenge.

Salient features of Harihar – Devaragudda Section

1. One additional Loop line, and 1 additional stabling line and 2 full length shunting necks are added in Harihar yard. Major yard remodelling work is done in Harihar yard spanning a length of 2.5 km length. Total- 46 points will be inserted in yard remodelling.

2. Two additional running lines were added in Devargudda and one additional line each at Kumarapatnam, Chalageri and Ranebennur have also been added as a part of this doubling.

3. Two new High Level Island Platforms in Chalageri yard of 450 m length each and 2 no. HL end PF of each 540 m length at Devaragudda yard has been constructed. PF extension/ Widening of 170 m length of two PFs in Harihar, one PF of 120 m length in Chalageri, and two PFs of 100 m each in Ranebennur. Trolley path at both side of PF have been paved with concrete for way movement of trolleys/wheel chairs.

4. Four Level crossing gates are to be closed after construction of ROB / RUB work in the section.

LC -208 and 213 have already been closed by construction of ROB,

LC-219 and 221 have been closed by construction of RUB. Two new RUBs at 77 and 82 were also constructed responding to public demand as a part of doubling.

5. The total cost of Project is Rs. 298 crore.

6. One important Bridge of 16 span was constructed on Tungabhadra river.

K.C. Swami, CAO/CN, Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager of Mysuru Division, Narayan Rao, CE/CN/N accompanied CRS for Inspection. Srinivas, Dy.CRS and Shantiram, CSTE/CN were part of inspection team, according to a press release from Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager and Sr. PRO.