Covaxin team of Bharat Biotech to receive Bhramara Trust Award

December 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Science team of Bharat Biotech that developed the Covaxin has been selected to receive Bhramara’s Prestigious Award for Distinguished Service to Humanity instituted by the Bhramara Trust of Y.T. and Madhuri Thathachari, Mysuru.

“The Covaxin team of Bharat Biotech has made the whole country proud by developing this vaccine. Covaxin is the result of a dedicated team, determined effort, sound science and a spirit of innovation. Covaxin saved millions of lives not only in India but in many countries of the world,” said Madhuri Thathachari, Managing Trustee.

The award would be presented at a function, the date, time and venue of which would be announced shortly, she added.

Bharat Biotech India Limited (BBIL), established in 1996, is a pioneering biotechnology company known for its world class R&D and manufacturing capabilities.

COVID-19, a widespread contagious Coronavirus disease carried by the SARS-CoV-2 virus disrupted our lives in an unprecedented manner. Owing to the severity of the illness and the alarming rate at which it spread, the WHO declared it as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 30th January 2020, and by11th March, 2020, it classified the outbreak as a pandemic. This novel virus which then had limited to no-information caused the world to come to a grinding halt with tragedy and uncertainty leading the way. To overcome COVID-19, a significant achievement was required to carry out a large number of safe and effective vaccinations in less than a year.

By the time the novel Corona-virus SARS-CoV-2 virus began its rampage through the world, BBIL had created over 15 vaccines and established a Bio-Safety Level 3-plus (BSL-3) facility. Keeping safety, sealing, and storage of vaccines in mind, BBIL, used the Whole-Virion Inactivated Vero Cell derived platform technology to develop an indigenous vaccine, Covaxin. The scientific community came together to peer review, probe, and test this vaccine. Scientific rigour and transparency ensured the success of Covaxin. Covaxin is a decisive paradigm that brings forth India’s innovation and passion-driven science.