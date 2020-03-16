COVID-19 scare : Section 144 in District

March 16, 2020

DC order applies to only religious gatherings, Jathras; No restrictions on day-to-day activities in holy places

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) in Mysuru from Mar. 17 (tomorrow) till further notice to check the spread of Novel Coronavirus

Addressing reporters at his office in city this morning, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said the Administration has decided to change its strategy to control the spread of the Coronavirus.

Section 144 authorises the Executive Magistrate of any District or territory to issue an order to prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area. However, the order issued by the Mysuru DC is not a General 144 Section but applies to only religious gatherings, Jathras and fairs, meetings and events, cultural programmes, religious events where food is served to the masses, shandies, religious festivals and mass marriages.

There are no restrictions on day-to-day activities of temples, mutts and other religious centres. Religious events can be conducted keeping the restrictions in mind, said the DC’s order.

“Usually a large number of people congregate at the above said events and the Administration has taken a decision to impose Section 144 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus from Mar. 17 till further notice,” Abhiram Sankar said.

The order states that organisers must desist from conducting any religious events, cultural programmes, public events, mass marriages, summer camps, seminars and other programmes where public gather. “All marriages have to be conducted in a simple manner without a large gathering of people,” the order said.

Abhiram Sankar said that people must take precautionary measures and must not treat the disease spread lightly.

“Instructions have to be followed and personal hygiene has to be maintained along with the precautions released by the Central and State Governments. We all must join hands with the Administration to combat the disease and arrest its spread,” he said.

On the situation in Mysuru, the DC said that so far, 107 people have been screened and they were kept under 14-day home quarantine. “Of them, 54 persons have been declared not infected and 53 of them continue to be in home quarantine. This apart, one person has been isolated but the presence of virus in that person has not been confirmed yet. The person is under 24×7 observation and we are awaiting test results,” he said.

