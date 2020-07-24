COVID positive factory employee commits suicide
COVID-19, News

July 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A 57-year-old employee of JK Tyre, who was among other employees who had tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) committed suicide by hanging at the room in which he was under home isolation at Gokulam Third Stage last night.

The employee, after being tested positive was admitted to the COVID Hospital and as he had opted to undergo treatment in home isolation, he was discharged from the Hospital and was kept in home isolation at a room on the top floor of the house.

It is learnt that, the deceased had his dinner at the isolation room last night and the suicide came to light this morning. He leaves behind his wife, one son and a daughter. V.V. Puram Police have registered a case.

Searching