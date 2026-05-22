Creativity & tech knowledge must go together: Belawadi

May 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women (GSSSIETW), Mysuru, hosted its annual three-day techno-cultural fest, GEETHAYAANA-2026, recently. The fest served as a platform for students to showcase their technical expertise, talents and innovative ideas.

Prakash Belawadi, a renowned actor, director and screenwriter inaugurated the fest. Praveen Mysore, Vice- President, Global Product Technology and Head of India Tech Hub at lululemon, was the guest of honour.

In his address, Belawadi emphasised on the seamless integration of science and technology within art forms, highlighting that creativity and technical knowledge must go hand in hand. He urged students to move beyond conventional modes of learning and actively explore innovation through a creative and inquisitive mindset.

Belawadi also brought attention to pressing global challenges, emphasising that the world today faces serious issues such as polluted oceans and land, adulterated food and the growing threat of climate change. He stressed that these complex real-world problems cannot be solved solely by artificial intelligence (AI).

While acknowledging that AI has the potential to replace certain jobs and has contributed to a transactional lifestyle with reduced human interaction, Belawadi highlighted the indispensable role of human intellect, emotional sensitivity and ethical thinking.

In his address Praveen Mysore, focused on the importance of skill development, adaptability, and global exposure. He emphasised that technical education is one of the most progressive tools students possess to shape their future.

Principal Dr. M. Shivakumar said education should extend beyond academic excellence to include co-curricular and cultural engagement.

Chende Vaadanam was performed by Shrimathi Arunkumar and her all-women troupe on the occasion.

Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy, President, GSSS, Mysuru, launched the new website of GSSSIETW.

Anupama B. Pandit, Secretary, GSSS, B.V. Srinivas Guptha, Vice-President, O. Prathap Kumar, Joint Secretary, R.K. Bharath, CEO and B.K. Nataraj, Management Committee Member were present.

The programme was coordinated by Dr. Rajendra R. Patil, Professor and Head, Department of ECE and Dr. C. Shyamala, Associate Professor, Department of ECE.

Dr. S. Bellappa, Professor and Head, Department of Chemistry and Dr. Vinay Venugopal, Professor and Head, Department of Physics, were the coordinators of the event.