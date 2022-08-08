Crores spent on road repair for PM’s visit, why not the same for common man?

August 8, 2022

Asks actor Prakash Raj at MDJA interaction

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that only questioning people’s representatives can bring about political changes, noted multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj said that people have the power to bring about changes.

He was speaking at an interaction organised at Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at its premises on Tyagaraja Road here on Sunday.

Observing that seeking an account of the tax-payers money is the right of everyone, Prakash Raj said that while people’s representatives spend crores of rupees for repairing roads for the Prime Minister’s visit, why the same is not done for the common man. He asserted that elected representatives, who spend the tax-payers money, must give an account of their expenditure.

Noting that politicians are not strong, he opined that they are simply misusing their power and authority. Stating that it is not correct on the part of anyone to silence others, he said that people, who are fed up with rubbish politics for decades, are now beginning to question their netas, which is crucial for bringing about a change.

“I have been in politics for long. However, I do not belong to any party and there is no change in my political stance. I am performing my duties as an actor and as a responsible citizen of the country,” he said adding that he is closely associated with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Tamil Nadu CM Stalin and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

“They speak to me on issues concerning society and seek suggestions if they want. I am at liberty to speak with these CMs. But I do not want to take political advantage of this relationship”, he said reiterating that his political stance cannot change with times and convenience.

“I have continued to be the people’s voice. I have been active in social networking by questioning the elected representatives under the caption ‘Just Asking’. I would be as good as dead if I do not question,” he opined.

Taking exception to the cutting down of funds for cultural institutions, he said he believes that patriotism can be best expressed by bringing down inflation and reducing unemployment.

Maintaining that only 20 percent of the total workforce in the country get a monthly salary of Rs.25,000 and above, he said that he would give zero marks to the Union and State Governments on this account as they have failed in tackling inflation and job generation.

Replying to a question on Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Prakash Raj wondered whether allowing use of polyster flags is part of Make in India campaign.

He also ridiculed the Centre for introducing GST on packed food products, grains and other essential articles, which has become a burden for the common man, who is already reeling under the effect of spiraling prices.

Referring to the controversy over National language, Prakash Raj asserted that Hindi is not the national language. Any further debate on the issue is meaningless, he added.

Speaking about setting up of a Blood Bank in Mission Hospital premises, the actor clarified that this Blood Bank is not meant only for the Hospital, but for the benefit of the public as well.