Dasara Kavigoshti held

October 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that all Kannada organisations and Kannadigas should stand united to oppose any Union Government’s move to impose Hindi, Bengaluru’s Kannada Janashakti Kendra President C.K. Ramegowda strongly objected to the Centre’s plans for imposing Hindi indirectly on Non-Hindi speaking States and people.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Dasara Kavigoshti’ (Poets Meet) organised under the joint aegis of Mysuru’s Spandana Samskrutika Parishat and Kriya Abhivyakti at Prof. Yamunacharya Auditorium on Contour Road in Gokulam here recently.

Noting that our country is Multi-Cultural, Muli-Lingual and Multi-Heritageous, Ramegowda said that our Constitution has guaranteed equal rights for all cultures and languages. But still, the Union Govt. is out to forcibly impose Hindi through backdoor ways, which is not correct, he said.

Reiterating the need for strongly opposing Government moves, he lauded the organisers for conducting this Poets Meet, which has given an opportunity for young poets to render their self-composed poems. He further said that poets and poetry play a crucial role in highlighting social problems, burning issues, farmer issues as well as social evils and discriminatory practices prevailing in our society.

More than 20 poets took part in the event. Former KIKS Director Prof. Preethi Shubhachandra, Spandana Samskrutika Parishat President T. Satish Javaregowda, writer Hadavanahalli Veerannagowda, retd. Principal Dr. K. Kalachannegowda, Dr. B.P. Ashakumari, Prof. Prasannakumar Keragodu, T. Lokesh Hunsur, Dr .B. Basavaraj, Chikkaraju, N. Manu, B. Nandish, Nagesh and others were present.