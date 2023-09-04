DC advises competitive exam aspirants to read newspapers

September 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that those who want to take up competitive exams must read newspapers daily for at least for 2-3 hours, instead of depending on ready-made study materials (guides).

He was speaking after inaugurating a 45-day coaching camp for those appearing for Panchayat Development Officer (PDO), First Division Assistant (FDA) and Second Division Assistant (SDA) exams at Cauvery auditorium of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in city on Sept. 2. The training is organised by KSOU Competitive Examinations Coaching Centre.

“To prepare for any competitive examinations, reading of newspapers daily is a must. Many people depend on guides to become successful. But, it is not possible. Many job aspirants fail because they think simple examinations as complicated, due to lack of proper coaching,” added IAS Officer Dr. Rajendra.

Continuing, he said that job- seekers must gather information about current affairs. For example, on Chandrayaan-3. In addition, one must scout for additional information about it in internet and other sources. One should also be familiar about the present state of affairs in Legislative, Executive and Judiciary, he advised the students.

The DC concluded by saying that students must shed the belief that competitive exams are not for those who study in Kannada medium and added that about 60% of the 180 who were successful in 2013 IAS batch had rural background.

Kabini Reservoir Project Special Land Acquisition Officer B. Supriya Banagar, who also spoke at the function, said that job aspirants must have the confidence that they will succeed and must appear for examinations in a positive frame of mind. “Don’t think it is not possible to succeed and lose hope. Even if you fail a few times, correct your mistakes and become successful by not losing your focus,” said KAS Officer Supriya in her advice to students.

KSOU Competitive Examinations Coaching Centre Coordinator Jainahalli Satyanarayanagowda said that about 400 aspirants from different parts of the State are taking part in the present coaching camp.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof.Sharanappa V. Halse presided. KSOU Registrar Prof. K.L.N. Murthy, Registrar (Examinations) K.B. Praveena, Chairman of the Department of Studies and Research, KSOU, Prof. M. Ramanatham Naidu, Finance Officer Dr. A. Khadar Pasha and others were present.