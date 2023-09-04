Implementation of Mekedatu Project only solution to end Cauvery row: Former Minister

September 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that implementation of Mekedatu Project across Cauvery River along Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border seems to be the only long-lasting solution for the decades-old Cauvery water sharing row between the two riparian States, former Minister P.G.R. Sindhia said that the Karnataka Government should make serious efforts to execute Mekedatu Project.

He was speaking at the round table conference on Cauvery row organised by Kannada Chaluvali Kendra Samiti at the Institution of Engineers on JLB Road here yesterday.

Maintaining that the people of Tamil Nadu and the Supreme Court must be sensitised on the benefits that both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu would get by the execution of Mekedatu project, Sindhia said that surplus Cauvery water is entering the seas. As a result, the people of Bengaluru too are finding it increasingly difficult to get drinking water, he said while asserting that the execution of Mekedatu project seems to be the only way to end the row.

Regretting that the Centre too has time and again favoured Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka, he said that the Cauvery Tribunal was formed by the then Prime Minister V.P. Singh over three decades ago. While forming the Tribunal, V.P. Singh ignored the pleas of Karnataka delegation which had called on him opposing the Tribunal, he contended.

Continuing, Sindhia came up with a three-point agenda for Karnataka — Firstly, strong lobbying by MPs from the State at New Delhi, secondly strong argument in the Supreme Court on the status of water availability by presenting factual statistics and lastly, holding an united agitation by all 28 MPs of the State to draw the attention of the Centre on the State’s plight. Writer K.S. Bhagawan said that we should launch ‘Our water, our right’ agitation in order to press the Government to ensure that Karnataka gets justice in the Cauvery row. Stressing on the need for coming up a water-sharing formula during crisis, he wanted the Government to come up with a National Water policy that is acceptable to all.

Former IAS Officer Thimmegowda said that the Cauvery water row is 150 years old. Maintaining that the Supreme Court has not considered the Ground water factor while issuing orders on water release, he stressed that Advocates representing Karnataka to make a strong case in the Court against release of water to Tamil Nadu whenever there is deficit rainfall.

Former Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi Chairman Pradhan Gurudatta lamented lack of unity among MPs of the State. Asserting that Advocates representing Tamil Nadu are more dedicated and determined than their Karnataka counterparts, he wanted the Karnataka Government to take an aggressive stand regarding release of Cauvery water.

Kannada Chaluvali Kendra Samiti President Mugur Nanjundaswamy said that the Cauvery row has escalated over the past four decades. Bemoaning that the formation of Cauvery Water Tribunal seems to have served no purpose, he regretted that people are not coming forward to take part in Cauvery water agitations.

State Cane Growers Association office-bearer Attahalli Devaraj, Chutuku Sahitya Parishat President M.G.R.Urs, Entrepreneur Mehul Patel, social workers K. Raghuram, B.S. Tulasiram and others were present.