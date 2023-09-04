‘Worship clay-made Ganesha idols’

September 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “Clay-made Ganesha idols that are environment-friendly should be used to celebrate the upcoming Gowri-Ganesha festival, as the Plaster of Paris (PoP) made idols are banned,” said Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra during a preliminary meeting held at his Office in city recently.

“With Ganesha idols being installed in various public places during Gowri-Ganesha in the district, action must be taken against those involved in making and selling PoP idols, within the ambit of law. Precautionary measures must be taken by carrying out inspections this time at those places where Ganesha idols were made previous year also. If the public come across such idols, they should inform the Officers, who will initiate action against both sellers and makers, as per Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Act,” said the DC.

Vehicles deployed for disposing waste in city and Town Panchayat limits should be used to create awareness among the public about Gowri-Ganesha festival. The Officers should also inspect stalls where idols are kept for sale. If PoP idols are found, action should be taken by revoking the trade licence. Meetings should be conducted with Merchants Associations at city and taluk limits to create awareness against the making and selling of PoP idols, he said.

Water tankers should be operated in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), City Municipal Council (CMC) and Town Municipal Council (TMC) limits for the immersion of idols. Those making clay idols should be encouraged and MCC must provide a free space to them. Besides, adequate publicity should be given about the availability of clay idols to local people.

To immerse Ganesha idols, ponds should be built near lakes and tanks. Prior to immersion, the plastic items used to decorate the idols should be disposed in a dedicated place. It has to be also ensured that there would be no room for sound pollution at Ganesha pandals in public and permission should be obtained from the Officers concerned, before installing sound systems. No songs either devotional or any other should be played between 10 pm and 6 am, he said.

Awareness should also be created among public about using only four to five feet tall Ganesha idols. The idols painted with colours are mushrooming across city and awareness should be conducted among public against using such idols.

If anybody fails to comply with the rules and regulations, action will be initiated against the offenders as per KSPCB Act. The festival should be celebrated, by taking precautions, without affecting religious rituals. Even single use of plastic is prohibited and in case of any use, action should be taken by imposing fine, said Dr. Rajendra. DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, Assistant Commissioner of Mysuru Sub-Division K.R. Rakshith, KSPCB Officer Harish Shankar and others were present.