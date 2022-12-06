DC calls for public co-operation

December 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra has called upon total public co-operation for smooth conduct of grand Hanuma Jayanti celebrations at Hunsur tomorrow (Dec. 7).

Speaking to press persons on the sidelines of Dr. Ambedkar Parinirvan Divas programme at Town Hall here this morning, Dr. Rajendra said that the Hanuma Jayanti celebrations is taking place on a grand scale after a gap of two-years due to COVID pandemic. Noting that thousands of people are expected to take part in the Shobha Yatre marking the Jayanti, which will be taken out on major streets of Hunsur town, he said that the District Administration and the Police Department have made elaborate security arrangements for smooth conduct of the celebrations. Pointing out that all people have the right to celebrate their own festivals and practices, the DC said that at the same time everyone should respect the celebrations of others too.

Maintaining that as there is a possibility of outsiders attempting to do mischief and create troubles, Dr. Rajendra said that the Police have alerted their Intelligence wing to keep surveillance on the entire event. Reiterating the need for public co-operation, the DC expressed confidence that the Jayanti will pass off peacefully and smoothly.