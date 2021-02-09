DCs vaccinated: Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar DCs prompt staff to take the jab

February 9, 2021

Mysuru/Mandya/Chamarajanagar: Deputy Commissioners of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar became the recipients of COVID-19 vaccine on day-one of vaccination drive for frontline workers that was launched yesterday.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.V. Venkatesh and Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.R. Ravi took the jab in their respective District Hospitals on Monday in order to build confidence among other staff members.

In Mysuru, Rohini Sindhuri participated in KDP meeting presided over by Co-operation and District Minister S.T. Somashekar in the morning.

After the meeting, she went to District Hospital on KRS Road and took the vaccination. After spending 30 minutes in the observation room, Rohini told media persons that she was fine with no side effects. Already, 60 percent of healthcare staff had been vaccinated and there had been no case of side effects after taking the shot. “Let us not doubt the efficacy of the vaccine. It is safe and everyone must take to protect themselves from the pandemic,” she said.

Giving a clean chit to two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, approved by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in December last year for emergency authorisation, she said none should suspect the vaccine which had been cleared for public vaccination only after thorough clinical trials at various centres in the country. The Government of India has taken this decision in the interest of general public. A number of countries wanted the vaccine developed by India because of its efficacy.

“It’s not possible to say that Corona will not come if vaccinated, but it will definitely improve immunity power in body and prevents contracting virus from others. In spite of taking vaccine, it is equally important to wear face mask, maintain safe distance and wash hands with sanitiser frequently. Thousands of people have succumbed to this contagion. It is the responsibility of everyone to behave responsibly to check the occurrence of second wave of Coronavirus,” Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri added.

Vaccine for all after 3 years

Rohini said none should be negligent due to arrival of vaccine as it would take at least three years for every citizen to get the jab. So far, there was no information regarding vaccinating citizens. However, senior citizens would get the shot after frontline warriors. In Mysuru district, there are 37,000 healthcare workers and around 60 percent of them had been vaccinated. A few nursing students are busy due to exams and will take vaccine soon. There are 16,000 frontline workers and will be vaccinated in two or three days.