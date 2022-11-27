Dedicated to my mother: Srikanth Nadhamuni

November 27, 2022

Mysuru: Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Srikanth Nadhamuni, co-founder of 10-Bed-ICU, said the programme consists of 10-Bed-ICU equipment donation, COVID Management Technology Platform and a Doctor Connect programme.

“During the second wave of the COVID pandemic, I was getting calls asking for help finding beds and ventilators every day. My friend told me that the small towns and villages are worse off as the hospitals don’t have ICU facilities. So, I came up with the idea of setting up small ICU units with ten beds in public hospitals in these areas,” he said.

“Me and my wife Sunitha Nadhamuni worked in Mysuru for over eight months during the peak of the pandemic. In fact, the initiative was conceptualised in Mysuru and I wanted to set up the 10-Bed-ICU facility at K.R. Hospital as I was born at this hospital in 1963. My mother, the late Vasantha Sundararajan has a house in Jayalakshmipuram and I will dedicate the facility we established at K.R. Hospital to my mother,” Nadhamuni added.

Vasantha Sundararajan was a reputed Carnatic vocalist and has performed in All India Radio. Srikanth Nadhamuni is an entrepreneur with a strong technology background and over 15 years of experience working in Silicon Valley.

Back in India, Srikanth co-founded eGov in 2003 an NGO whose goal is to bring city Governments closer to their citizens. eGov develops digital solutions that are provided free of charge as open source software to cities and communities.