Devaraj Urs, Rajiv Gandhi remembered

August 20, 2019

Mysuru: District Administration celebrated the 104th Birth Anniversary of former Chief Minister late Devaraj Urs at a function held at Kalamandira here this morning.

Inaugurating the programme, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath remembered the contributions of Devaraj Urs for the welfare of Backward Communities and the State as well. She mentioned that every person must follow his footsteps and ideologies to grow as role models.

Earlier, the programme was inaugurated by offering floral tributes to the portrait of late Devaraj Urs. MLAs Tanveer Sait and G.T. Devegowda, Dy. Mayor Shafi Ahmed, ZP President Parimala Shyam, TP President Kalamma Kemparamaiah, ZP Vice-President Gowramma Somashekar, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar and SP C.B. Ryshyanth were present.

At City Congress Office

Meanwhile, Mysuru City and District Congress Committee, apart from celebrating the birth anniversary of Devaraj Urs, also celebrated the 75th birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the City Congress Office located near the City Railway Station.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Tanveer Sait remembered the contributions of both former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi and former Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs for the welfare of Country and the State respectively.

“Rajiv Gandhi as Prime Minister launched various welfare programmes for the benefit of the people. Being a youngster, he gave prominence to IT and BT sector. Today, if the country has seen progress in this sector, it is because of the strong foundation laid by him. Not only IT and BT but he also gave importance to other sectors including Industries and Agriculture,” he added.

Speaking about late Devaraj Urs, he said that the former CM was known for his administrative skills, backward classes welfare, providing land for the landless and introducing 20 point programme in the State.

Former MP R. Dhruvanarayan, MLC R. Dharmasena, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, former MLA H.A. Venkatesh, former Mayor Modamani, former ZAK Chairman Mallige Veeresh, former Mayors T.B. Chikkanna and Narayan, former City Congress Committee President T.S. Ravishankar, former Karnataka State Women’s Commission Chairperson and former Corporator Manjula Manasa, City Congress Committee President R. Murthy, District Congress Committee President B.G. Vijaykumar and others offered floral tributes to the portraits of Devaraj Urs and Rajiv Gandhi.

At Hunsur

In Hunsur, which is the home town of late Devaraj Urs, the Taluk Administration celebrated the birth anniversary of the late former CM by garlanding his statue and samadhi. Disqualified MLA A.H. Vishwanath, Assistant Commissioner Veena, Dy.SP Sundar Raj and others were present.