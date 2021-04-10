Devaraja flower market to function from J.K. Grounds

April 10, 2021

Starting tomorrow till three days, vendors, customers to follow strict social distancing measures

Mysore/Mysuru: With the second wave of COVID-19 infection spreading and as the people are not following social distancing, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has ordered the closure of the flower markets and stalls at the Devaraja Market for three days from April 11 to 13 so as to prevent crowding of people ahead of Ugadi festival season.

As an alternative, the authorities have permitted the flower vendors to shift to the J.K. Grounds opposite the City Railway Station and function from there for three days. Usually, a large number of people shop at the Devaraja Market ahead of Ugadi and flowers sell the most.

There are over 600 flower outlets inside the Devaraja Market and festival rush results in crowding and congestion, violating social distance norms. MCC officers said that from tomorrow morning, all flower vendors will be housed at J.K. Grounds and permission has been obtained from the MMC&RI that owns the Grounds.

The temporary shifting was ordered as a crowd control measure to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Flower vendors will start making preparations for temporary relocation to the more spacious J.K. Grounds by erecting makeshift stalls and sheds.

This is the fourth time that the Devaraja Market flower outlets are being shifted to the J.K. Grounds following the outbreak of the contagion. Last year too ahead of Dasara, Deepavali and Varamahalakshmi festivals, the flower vendors were shifted to J.K. Grounds.

MCC’s Revenue and Health sections along with jurisdictional Devaraja Police personnel led by Inspector Diwakar have been deployed at the venue as thousands of people are expected to visit the grounds for flower purchase in the next three days. The MCC will set up mobile toilets and drinking water facilities.

Officials said that vendors have been directed to follow all measures such as physical distancing, wearing of face mask and use of hand sanitisers, not only by them, but also more importantly the people visiting the venue.

It may be mentioned here that as a measure to stop the spread of COVID-19, last year the MCC had shut down five major markets in the heart of the city — Devaraja Market, Shivarampet, Santhepet, Mannars Market and Boti Bazar (Mutton Market) for four days from June 25, 2020.