‘Develop Lakes before Monsoon’
News

‘Develop Lakes before Monsoon’

May 21, 2020
  • RDPR Minister inspects Lakes, holds meeting at ZP Hall in city
  • Out of 136 Lakes in Mysuru taluk, only 49 Lakes developed

Mysore/Mysuru: “Give more importance to Lakes. Identify Lakes without water in the district and take steps to develop them before the onset monsoon,” said Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K.S. Eshwarappa.

He was addressing a meeting of RDPR Department officials at the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) meeting hall after inspecting various Lakes in the district this morning. 

The Minister also collected information about the number of Lakes in the district, number of Lake development works taken up and the number of works completed besides asking the officials to complete the pending works at the earliest.

Pointing out that were 136 Lakes in Mysuru taluk, Eshwarappa asked Mysuru Taluk Executive Officer (EO) Krishna Kumar why only 49 Lake development works were taken up. 

The Minister told the officials to also give importance to rain water pits to rejuvenate underground water and asked them to create five pits in each village from May 19 to June 19, which would help the farmers in future. 

Eshwarappa instructed the Social Forestry Officer to plan and plant saplings around the pits to sustain rain water.

MP Pratap Simha raised the topic of garbage being dumped on the sides of Outer Ring Road to which Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar asked the ZP and MCC officials to take steps and decide to which dumping yard the garbage has to be dumped scientifically.

READ ALSO  Rs. 65 crore project to fill 23 Lakes

District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, Niranjan Kumar and Ashwin Kumar, MLC R. Dharmasena, ZP CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra and others were present at the meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching