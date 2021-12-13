DFRL food tech, defence life science expo begins

December 13, 2021

Helicopter oxygen systems, underwater breathing apparatus, lightweight food products are a big draw at two-day event

Mysore/Mysuru: Youngsters, students and people interested in technology and food processing are making a beeline to the exhibition opposite the North Gate of Mysore Palace (Balarama Gate) to witness new technologies and products for the Armed Forces.

The two-day exhibition, organised by Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), Mysuru and Defence Bioengineering and Electro-Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bengaluru was thrown open to the public by City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta this morning in the presence of dignitaries.

The exhibition has been organised to mark ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence and it gives a glimpse about the mega work done by DFRL and DEBEL for the Armed Forces to sustain in the battlefields, skies, underwater and at hostile borders.

The exhibition is open from 10 am to 5 pm today.

DFRL Director Dr. Anil Dutt Semwal, DEBEL Director Dr. Kotresh and DFRL Deputy Director Dr. R. Kumar were present.

Picture shows Mobile Food Microbial Analysis Laboratory for food quality testing displayed at the exhibition.

The exhibition is making people aware about the latest know-how and the technologies being used by DRDO, DFRL and DEBEL in making the nation ‘Atma Nirbhar’, said Dr. Chandragupta.

He said that this is a good opportunity for the youth, common man and students to see the work of premier defence research institutions and their service-mindedness.

The exhibition showcases technologies and products that cater to strategic operational requirements of Armed Forces — Army, Navy and Air Force — and to provide logistical support to them in the area of food supplies. The lab has developed an array of food products and technologies that provide convenience, adequate nutrition apart from ensuring microbiological safety. Over the years more than 600 technology transfers have been carried out to about 320 different entrepreneurs.

Recently, DFRL has been focusing on degradable materials, rapid testing kits, besides diversification of convenient rations incorporating variety in it suiting to the requirements of service forces posted at different terrains and platforms.

Teams of DRDO scientists, researchers and staff were seen informing the gathering about the technologies developed by them for the Armed Forces and civilians.

Newer products such as degradable cutleries, photo degradable polymeric materials for secondary packaging, rapid test kit to check the quality of milk and frozen meat, lightweight energy-rich, convenient products like energy bars as well as mobile laboratory for microbiological testing are on display.

On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS)-Centric Integrated Life Support System for Tejas Aircraft, medical oxygen plants, helicopter oxygen systems, protective equipment, flying clothing, submarine escape system, individual underwater breathing apparatus, advanced micro-climate conditioning suit for battle tanks and submarines are on display.

Curious visitors were seen awestruck with the one-man High Altitude Pulmonary Oedema (HAPO) chamber with lightweight automation unit, rugged portable tele-medicine system, portable physiological vital parameter monitor, oxygen delivery system, mobile tele-diagnosis system and wearable physical efficiency test monitor. Along with these, limb function enhancement device, individual protective equipment, casualty evacuation bags, air sterilisation system for biological emergencies and prosthetic knee are on display.