DGP Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao case: IPS Vs IPS?

January 21, 2026

Is DGP’s sleaze video linked to Rs. 9 crore corruption of another IPS Officer?

Mysore/Mysuru: The sleaze videos of Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao, a 1993-batch IPS Officer who was serving as Director General of Police (DGP), Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), in compromising positions with women inside his official chamber and while in uniform have gone viral.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rao has denied the allegations, claiming that the videos are “fabricated” and “morphed” using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Following public outrage over the videos, the State Government has placed Rao under suspension and ordered a detailed inquiry.

While investigations are underway into the authenticity of the videos and the conduct of the senior Officer, reliable sources said, the footage was leaked due to rivalry between Dr. Rao and another senior high-ranking IPS Officer, who were close friends once upon a time.

Friendship turned sour

Even as debate continues over who leaked the videos — causing embarrassment to both Rao and the State Government — sources within the Police Department told Star of Mysore that Dr. Rao was allegedly preparing a dossier against the other senior IPS Officer and his once close friend, pertaining to misappropriation of Rs. 9 crore in departmental funds sanctioned for Police Welfare.

As one source put it, “It is a case of a corrupt Officer taking advantage of sexual deviance of another Officer to fix him and save his own skin.”

According to sources, Dr. Rao had gathered documents, bills and records relating to the alleged misappropriation and was preparing to submit them to the Home Department, including the Home Secretary.

Eight-year-old videos

To block this submission of evidence by Dr. Rao, the other Officer allegedly involved in financial irregularities, is said to have leaked the eight-year-old videos.

Sources further said that the videos and audio clips, compiled into a series, were around eight years old and were recorded during Dr. Rao’s tenure as Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Belagavi.

During that period, Dr. Rao allegedly had strained relations with his staff. Sources said he frequently reprimanded personnel in public, including in the presence of junior Officers, causing embarrassment.

He was also accused of delaying the clearance of files related to employees seeking financial assistance, leading to resentment among staff who then knowing his weakness for women and exploiting them decided to secretly record his behaviour and blackmail him to treat them better.

Clandestine recording

Sources alleged that Dr. Rao frequently received women visitors at his office. On one such occasion, a staff member reportedly entered his chamber to obtain an urgent signature and allegedly found Dr. Rao in a compromising position.

Shocked at Dr. Rao’s lack of decency and fear when it came to allegedly using his chamber for sexual acts, the staff hatched a plan.

The sources told Star of Mysore that a group of staff members then conspired to record activities inside his chamber by placing a micro camera at a strategic angle inside Dr. Rao’s office chamber.

After recording a few videos the staff members allegedly saved the clips. Meanwhile, Dr. Rao’s friend — the senior IPS Officer who is accused of misappropriating Rs. 9 crore — reportedly came to know about the recordings and contacted a particular staff member who had the video recording.

According to the source, this Officer then convinced the staff member not to release the video and told him Dr. Rao would treat the staff better henceforth. He then took possession of the videos.

According to sources, the same IPS Officer who had obtained this video eight years ago has leaked it now because Dr. Rao was set to expose his involvement in a corruption case.

By leaking the videos, the senior IPS Officer knew that the Government would suspend Dr. Rao and he could either delay the investigation, derail it or at least extract his revenge.

As the investigation into the leaked videos continues, it is to be seen whether the State Government will investigate the Rs. 9 crore corruption case and expose the link between the two.

The outcome of these two investigations could lead to the suspension and dismissal of both these IPS Officers.