Twin protests against ongoing PRASHAD works atop Chamundi Hill

January 21, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Two separate protests were held atop Chamundi Hill this morning against the development works being carried out under the Centre’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD), implemented by the Karnataka Tourism Department and Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority.

One protest was staged near Mahishasura Statue and led by Parisarakkagi Naavu, Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) and other environmental groups.

The second protest took place at the site, where excavation work is underway and was led by Dr. Sushrutha Gowda, representatives of Kannada organisations and general public.

More than 100 activists assembled on the Hill and alleged that despite repeated protests by residents and social activists demanding a halt to PRASHAD project works, construction activities have continued under tight Police security.

Barricades have been erected around the work site and additional Police personnel have been deployed to prevent any disruption. Protesters claimed that earthmovers have already levelled nearly one foot of the road as preparatory work.

Another group of environmental activists led by Dr. Sushrutha Gowda and representatives of Kannada organisations protesting near the worksite atop Chamundi Hill this morning.

Four to five landslides

The protesters alleged that the ongoing works have affected the sanctity of the Temple and that a revered Dharmic destination is being converted into a commercial space, without due regard for public sentiment or environmental concerns.

“Excesses have been committed for many years on Mysuru’s jewel and nature has repeatedly warned against these actions through four to five landslides. The Government lacks the capacity to even repair landslide damage, yet continues such excesses in the name of devotee convenience,” the protesters alleged.

They further said that the soil atop Hill has become unstable and that structures could eventually collapse, as the works were initiated without adequate ground studies, soil testing or assessment of vulnerable rock formations and slope stability.

Activists from MGP and Parisarakkagi Naavu, including Prashuram Gowda, Bhamy V. Shenoy, Hema Nandeesh, Banu Prashanth, Leela Shivakumar, Leela Venkatesh, Shobha, Suguna, S. Shylajesha, Smitha and others participated.

