Hunsur gold heist: After mastermind’s arrest, remaining accused scatter

January 21, 2026

Police closing in; 5 Inspectors, 30 Cops from Mysuru stationed in Bihar: SP

Mysore/Mysuru: With the arrest of two Darbhanga-based gang members, including the mastermind, in the sensational robbery of 8.32 kg of gold jewellery worth over Rs. 10 crore from Sky Gold and Diamond Store in Hunsur on Dec. 28, 2025, the remaining suspects in the dacoity case have split up to evade Police action.

Police have arrested Pankaj Kumar alias Sattuwa, who is the mastermind and Rishikesh Singh alias Patthal Singh from Bihar and brought them to Mysuru.

Police sources said, Pankaj Kumar has provided crucial information about his associates. Acting on these inputs, the Police have intensified operations, prompting the absconding accused to disperse and go into hiding at different locations, fearing that staying together could lead to their capture.

Despite this, Mysuru Police have gathered strong leads on the whereabouts of the remaining accused and officials said, it is only a matter of time before all of them are traced and arrested.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi confirmed that Rishikesh Singh and Pankaj Kumar were brought to Mysuru late last night and will be subjected to interrogation after obtaining Court permission.

Team camped in Bihar

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Baladandi said, the accused were produced before a Court in Bhagalpur and handed over to Police custody.

The Court granted four days of custody and the Police will seek an extension. “We will produce them before the Mysuru Court today seeking a week’s custody,” the SP said.

“We will subject Pankaj Kumar and Rishikesh Singh to intensive interrogation. We expect to gather crucial information related to the dacoity. The inputs will be shared with our team stationed in Bihar, which will assist in tracing the remaining accused,” Baladandi added.

So far, more than eight suspects involved in the heist remain at large.

A special team, comprising five Inspectors and over 30 Mysuru Police personnel has been deployed in Bihar to carry out an extensive search operation.

Baladandi said, the Mysuru Police are relentlessly pursuing the case with the cooperation of the Bihar Police and expressed confidence that the remaining accused will be arrested soon.