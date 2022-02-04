DHO flags off cancer awareness walkathon in city

February 4, 2022

Cancer awareness week to be held from today

Mysore/Mysuru: District Health and Family Welfare Department and the District Administration in association with Clearmedi Radiant Hospital, as part of World Cancer Day, had organised Cancer Awareness walkathon from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office this morning to create awareness on prevention of cancer, early detection and treatment.

The walkathon was flagged off by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad. About 200 people took part in walkathon which passed through K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, Metropole Hotel Circle and Hunsur Road before reaching the DC Office.

Speaking after flagging off the walkathon, DHO Dr. Prasad said, ‘This year, World Cancer-Day is observed with the theme ‘Close the Care Gap’ by World Health Organisation (WHO) on Feb. 4 every year since 2000. WHO has come up with a three-year campaign from 2022 to 2024 to create awareness about the disease.”

Pointing out that over 25 lakh people in the country are affected by cancer, the DHO said that in 2018, 11 lakh people in the country had registered themselves for cancer treatment and added that from 2019 till 2021, 8-9 lakh patients were registering their names to avail treatment every year.

“50 percent of registered patients were dying because of delay in detection and treatment for cancer. In order to stop the death ratio, people must take care of their health and must get treatment on time. Early detection and early treatment can save the patient’s life which gradually decreases the death ratio,’ the DHO said.

Stating that eating a lot of junk food, excessive eating habits, sedentary lifestyle without physical exercise, addiction towards cigarette, tobacco and alcohol and infection through various viruses were the main reasons for cancer, the DHO said that breast cancer was common in women, while lung cancer was common in men.

Women must get themselves tested during the early stages of the disease, the Dr. Prasad said that a free cancer testing camp has been organised tomorrow (Feb. 5) in Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Bannimantap, N.H. Palya, Kumbarakoppal, Rajendranagar, T.K. Layout, Shanthinagar, HHMBG, G.B. Palya. Subramanaynagar and Kuvempunagar.

Health Department Divisional Joint Secretary Dr. Uday Kumar, District Surveillance Officer Dr. Shivaprasad, Clearmedi Radiant Hospital Senior Doctor Dr. Arvind and others were present.

Picture shows medical staff carrying placards with messages on cancer prevention during the walkathon in city this morning.

The following events will be held throughout the cancer awareness week from tomorrow.

Feb. 5 at 9.30 am: Inauguration of Cancer Screening Camp will be held in front of City Railway Station, near J.K. Grounds, followed by a seminar for Medical officers.

Feb. 7: Cancer awareness, information, education and screening of movie at slum areas around Primary Health Centres coming under Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Feb. 8: Awareness and education programme about cancer at all Primary Health and Wellness Centre limits.

Feb. 9: Interaction programme with cancer patients at Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (BHIO) in Hebbal.

Feb. 10: Folk performance about cancer awareness at Urban Primary Health Centres.

Today (Feb. 4), doctors of Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (BHIO) conducted awareness programme on Cancer to more than 1200 people at All India Radio, Marimallappa School and other places in city.

Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr. M.S. Vishveshwara informed that there will be a free cancer screening test for everyone today and tomorrow at the hospital.