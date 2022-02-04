NTM School shifted to Maharani Teacher Training Institute

February 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a Government Order (GO), the New Type Model School (NTM School) located on Narayana Shastri Road (N.S. Road) in the heart of the city was shifted to the closeby Maharani Teacher Training Institute yesterday, amidst protest by ‘Save NTM School Committee’ (NTM Shaale Ulisi Horata Okkoota).

Following a direction by the Commissioner of Public Instruction, the authorities shifted the NTM School to Maharani Teacher Training Institute that is located opposite NTM School, after school hours.

The School’s furniture, stationery and other articles were shifted in lorries and goods autos under the supervision of DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs, BEO Ramaradhya, BRC Nagesh and other officials with Police providing tight security.

The shifting process began after the school children left for home at around 4.30 pm.

Even as the goods vehicles were about to leave the NTM School premises, activist S.R. Sudarshan of Save NTM School Committee arrived at the spot and tried to prevent the vehicles from moving out. Maintaining that it is not correct on the part of the authorities to shift the NTM School at a time when talks are underway to build Vivekananda Memorial at the site while also saving NTM School, Sudarshan sat down in front of the goods vehicle in protest.

Despite appeals by Devaraja Police Inspector R. Divakar, Sudarshan continued his protest. Soon, farmer leader Hoskote Basavaraj too arrived at the spot and argued that NTM School cannot be shifted when the matter is in the Court. Later, Basavaraj too joined in the protest.

After some time, some other members of the Committee — P. Mallesh, Mohan Kumar Gowda, K.S. Shivaram, Balakrishna, T.S. Lokesh, K.R. Gopalakrishna and Jagadish Surya too arrived at the spot and expressed their opposition for shifting of the School.

The Police, as a security measure, had erected barricades on the road that runs in front of the School. BEO Ramaradhya and other officials displayed a copy of the GO on shifting of the NTM School. But still, the protestors continued to obstruct the shifting following which the Police took most of the protestors into custody.

However, Mallesh and Shivaram continued with the protest for some time before the authorities convinced them not to obstruct as a GO was being implemented. The two left the place, following which the transportation process was completed.

Government Order

The Government on Jan.1, 2013 had issued an order sanctioning 36,591.66 sq.ft of land in NTM School premises on N.S. Road that also included BRC building, to Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram and Ramakrishna Mission for construction of Swami Vivekananda Memorial and Viveka Cultural Youth Centre at the site.

Following the sanction of land, the Government on Jan.7, 2022, issued a fresh order for shifting of NTM School to the premises of Maharani Teacher Training Institute. Following the GO, the Commissioner of Public Instruction issued a reminder on Jan.29 directing for action in this regard.

Acting on the GO and instructions of the Commissioner of Public Instruction, the authorities on Thursday evening shifted the NTM School to Maharani Teacher Training Institute. Following the shifting, the NTM School commenced classes at the new venue from this morning (Feb.4).

NTM School will not be merged: DDPI

Meanwhile, DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs said that NTM School has been shifted following a Court ruling and subsequent Government Order. The Government, which had earlier ordered merger of NTM School with D. Devaraj Urs School in Devaraja Mohalla, later modified its order instructing to re-locate the NTM School to Maharani Teacher Training Institute building.

Pointing out that the Maharani Teacher Training Institute building is located just 20 mts away from NTM School, Urs said that all the furniture have been shifted. Noting that all the children and their parents have been informed about the shifting of the School, he said that the classes will now be held at Maharani Teacher Training Institute building starting from today (Feb.4). He further contended that the NTM School has not been merged and will continue to function as NTM School in the new premises.

Save NTM School Committee to meet this evening

Even as the NTM School was shifted by the authorities, Save NTM School Committee leader P. Mallesh expressed his outrage against the Government. Speaking to presspersons in front of NTM School yesterday, Mallesh alleged that the present Government has handed over NTM School premises, whose land value is estimated to cost more than Rs.200 crore, to Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram.

Contending that the Committee will continue its legal battle in the Supreme Court, he said that a conciliatory meeting was held in the presence of MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad, wherein it was decided to save 50 percent of the land for NTM School, while also allowing the proposed Viveka Memorial at the site.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji too had supported them, he said, adding that the Committee made great efforts to increase the admission in NTM School, which once had more than 300 students. Strongly condemning the Government’s sudden action, Mallesh said that the struggle will continue. He expressed hope that the people of Mysuru will stand by them. Meanwhile, another Committee member Mohan Kumar Gowda said that the shifting of the NTM School was brought to the notice of MP Sreenivasa Prasad, when he said that a meeting has been convened at 4 pm today (Feb.4).

He pointed out that Prasad told them that Ramakrishna Ashram representatives too will be invited for the meeting during which they can be questioned on the sudden shifting of NTM School in violation of the earlier understanding between the Committee and the Ashram.