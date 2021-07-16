Dilapidated Lansdowne, Devaraja Market turn ‘sight-seeing’ for netas
Dilapidated Lansdowne, Devaraja Market turn ‘sight-seeing’ for netas

July 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The dilapidated Lansdowne Building and Devaraja Market have found its place in the list of must-visit tourist spots in Mysuru.

While a portion of the century-old Lansdowne Building caved in August 2012 claiming four lives, the northern side entrance of the heritage Devaraja Market collapsed in August 2016. Luckily none was injured in this mishap. 

Since then not an inch has changed even as the Governments changed. The State Government had released funds for the renovation of Lansdowne building but the works failed to take off following the dual stand of experts. While some argued that the whole Lansdowne building must be demolished to build a new structure on the same style, the heritage-lovers contended that it was possible to renovate it without its demolition. Now, the matter was pending before High Court. The money released by the Government was with the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

A similar fate was haunting Devaraja Market with two varied opinions. Mere visits by the Ministers, elected representatives or the officers do not help unless they arrive at a consensus.

