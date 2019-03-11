District Administration gears up for LS Polls

Two-phase elections in State on Apr.18 and Apr.23

Mysuru: With the Election Model Code of Conduct coming into force with immediate effect after the Election Commission announcing the schedule for Lok Sabha elections yesterday, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar held a press conference at his office this morning and said that the District Administration was fully geared up for the election to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha.

Addressing reporters along with City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna and Superintendent of Police Amit Singh, Abhiram Sankar, who is also the District Electoral Officer and Returning Officer, said that there will be no room for hanky-panky this time and the Model Code will be strictly implemented without fear or favour. “The Constitutional duty will be performed to ensure free and fair elections,” he said.

“Assembly constituencies Madikeri, Virajpet, Periyapatna, Hunsur, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja form the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency and in Mysuru, there are 14,23,457 voters, excluding Madikeri and Virajpet, the details of which will be taken later,” he said. K.R. Nagar comes under Mandya Lok Sabha seat while H.D. Kote, Nanjangud, Varuna and T. Narasipur come under Chamarajanagar LS seat, he added.

Abhiram Sankar said that teams have been formed to strictly enforce the Code of Conduct. Officers have been directed to ensure that no new schemes or official programmes are announced by political leaders that will amount to violation of the Code of Conduct.

The District Administration has taken control of all government Guest Houses in the district, Inspection Bungalows, Travellers’ Bungalows and other Govt. accommodations and government vehicles provided to political leaders in government set up.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the District Electoral Officer and Returning Officer, addressing a press meet at his office in city this morning. He is flanked by City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna (extreme left) and SP Amit Singh.

Directing officials to sensitise elected representatives against participating in Government and official programmes in the wake of Code of Conduct, the DC said elected representatives are not allowed to lay foundation stones for new works or launch schemes. Instructing them to instantly report to the higher authorities if they come across any poll code violations, he said that the District Administration was fully geared up to ensure a free and fair LS elections.

PAID NEWS

Directing officials to keep a close watch on paid news that may appear in State and regional newspapers, electronic media and other media, he said that officials must thoroughly scrutinise the content appearing in the print and visual medial on a day-to-day basis.

All basic facilities will be provided at polling booths and the necessary staff will be appointed to man the booths. “Teams including observer team, flying squads, static surveillance teams, video viewing teams will be constituted for the effective management of the elections,” the DC said. Squads will be operating across the Constituency to ensure strict compliance, SP Amit Singh said and added that these teams will regularly report to the control rooms.

TAB ON POSTERS, BANNERS

These teams will keep a tab on posters, banners, buntings and such other publicity materials, he said. Excise officials will keep a close watch on sale of liquor and officials will keep an eye on bulk alcohol purchases, bulk orders in jewellery shops, transport agencies, hire vehicles and such other agencies/ services which are utilised by poll managers.

The SP further said that check-posts, with entry and exit points will be set up across the Constituency to keep a check on the flow of money, liquor and other articles that are meant in influence voters.

GENERAL ADVISORY

General advisory has been issued to political parties to advise their candidates and leaders to desist from displaying photos of defence personnel or photos of functions involving defence personnel in advertisements or otherwise as part of their election propaganda or campaigning.

City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna said that for political meetings, it is mandatory for the political parties to inform the Police about their rallies and public meetings and provide them time to make adequate security arrangements.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, Additional Deputy Commissioner G. Anuradha, Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Jyothi and other officers were present.





