Dr. B.R. Ambedkar remembered in Mysuru
News

April 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Today being the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Architect of Indian Constitution, the statue of Dr. Ambedkar at the Town Hall premises in city was garlanded this morning under the aegis of Mysuru District Administration.

Present on the occasion were (from left – front row) Karnataka  State Mahila Congress President and former Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, Corporator Shobha, MLA L. Nagendra, former Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman B. Siddaraju, BJP Mysuru District President S.D. Mahendra, Mysuru District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar, MLA S.A. Ramdas, Mayor Tasneem, former MP A.H. Vishwanath, MLC R. Dharmasena and former Mayor Purushotham. 

Ambedkar Jayanti was also celebrated at BJP office in Mysuru by garlanding a portrait of Dr. Ambedkar in the presence of Party City President T.S. Srivatsa, MLA L. Nagendra, Corporator Vedavathi and others. 

At the Congress office in Mysuru, party leaders, including City President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, former MLA Somashekar and Karnataka  State Mahila Congress President  Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, read out the Preamble of the Constitution of India as part of Ambedkar Jayanti celebration. Similar celebrations were held at the party offices across the State including Bengaluru.

Earlier in the day, Congress party leaders also paid floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Town Hall premises in Mysuru in the presence of former MP R. Dhruvanarayan, former MyLAC Chairman H.A. Venkatesh and others.

At the Shelter for Homeless in city, Ambedkar Jayanthi was celebrated where Mysuru City Corporation Community Organisation Officer Shivappa, Nanjundaswamy of District Skill Development Office, Shelter for Homeless Rethan, Kiran, Sanjay and Poornaprajna participated. 

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar remembered in Mysuru”

  1. Sarathy says:
    April 14, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    social distancing gone for a toss while on ?celebration

    Reply
  2. Rahul says:
    April 14, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    With Cornona one may survive! But appearance that you are secular is more important as without that appearance you are politically dead!

    Reply

