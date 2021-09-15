Dr. Devi Shetty speaks of how medical doctors treat a patient

Renowned Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, MS, FRCS, who is also the Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, shares his encounter with Mother Teresa in 1989. He tells how his perspective towards life changed after meeting Mother Teresa. He also stresses the importance of touching a patient which is no longer the practice these days. In fact poor patients, even after surgery, are treated like untouchables.
Thus spake Dr. Devi Shetty: I left England in the year 1989 and started working in a Hospital in Calcutta (now Kolkata). Those days there were no mobile phones in India. And we used to have a landline phone in the operating room.
When I was in the middle of an operation, my anaesthetist took a call and he told me that some patient wants me to make a house call. And I politely told him that I am a heart surgeon, what do I do at home.
And then the caller insisted that I visit the patient saying that it might perhaps transform my life. And that patient happens to be Mother Teresa.
She introduced me to the power of simplicity, power of compassion, power of love. Like one of her very famous statements which I have in my office is that ‘The hands that help are holier than the lips that pray.’ She is a nun and her job is supposed to pray. She herself believed, helping other human beings is the best form to reach out to God.
The modern medicine has undermined the importance of touch and compassion on the face of a doctor. When a patient comes to me, he has done all the investigation, I know exactly what’s happening with the patient. I don’t need to put a stethoscope and listen to his heart and lungs, but I do it. I don’t need to touch the patient but still I do it because the power of touch is phenomenal.
The moment I touch the patient, I put my hand around the shoulders. That’s very reassuring. I only have 5 or 10 minutes of interaction. In that period, I have to convince him to undergo an operation by which he can potentially die. He has to make a decision, he has to trust me.
I have to look on to his eyes, talk to him, connect with him and that’s very important. That has a larger healing power than all the surgical tools and medicines I have in this world. But unfortunately, the whole philosophy of touch, compassion and care is gradually losing ground. It is a sad situation. I hope it gets restored.
Note: This is from a WhatsApp forwarded to me. Incidentally, I too had written in this column about how these days doctors, even surgeons among them, rarely touch the patients and look merely at the test report to prescribe medicine or advice surgery. These doctors are either ‘business like’ or ignorant of the fact that ‘power of touch is phenomenal,’ as Dr. Devi Shetty says. Worst is when the surgeon who operated on the patient does not see him the next day (at least) or not at all. If the patient is groaning with pain and discomfort, the surgeon had to be specially requested for his goodwill. Dr. Shetty is a heart surgeon with a heart ! —KBG
e-mail: [email protected]
Reading this from afar, in a Western country where all medical procedures are free under the free health service for the nation, I am more than amused by this holding of hand. Nice talk to earn more patients to his chain of Narayana Health private clinics, which charge like any other private hospitals in Karnataka exorbitant fee for procedures, which even after the heart operation, the patient’s heart should flutter, reading the bill.
How about at the same time saying that his hospitals would charge according to what each patient can afford, and the poor patient is charged what is affordable and not denied the procedure? That would work better than holding the hand hitting with hefty fee.
Reading this surgeon’s curriculum vita, he was trained in the Guys Hospital in London, which operates under the National Health Service, for -the citizens of Britain, charges no fee for heart patients for any complex heart operation. Seems like these doctors train in hospitals like that, return to India, and begin their money-spinning treatment activities. I do not blame him, but accuse the Modi government for not making healthcare free or at least affordable based on the ability of the patient to pay. This lucrative care is the reason even religious seers open medical colleges-dozens of them in Karnataka, churning out MS, MD and MCh post graduate degree holders, who join the money -spinning brigade.
Lastly, how about cutting out the post-operation infection rate relating to the heart operations In India, thus forcing patients who can afford to go to Singapore or even to the Cleveland Clinic in the USA?
Most surgeons in the West, reassure their patients in the post-operative care, clasping their hands, and the patients in turn know that they are in an infection-free environment, and are charged no fee. That helps their recovery fast!
The name of this ‘holding hand ‘ Surgeon with Mother Theresa photo nearby, sounded familiar to me even thousands of miles away, and what trying to recollect where I heard his name. It dawned on me that I had read in 2019 Bangalore news, the burglary of expensive jewellery consisting of gold and diamonds worth 23 lakhs of Rupees from the cupboard of his house in Koramangala (https://bangaloremirror.indiatimes.com/bangalore/crime/2-held-for-theft-at-devi-shettys-house/articleshow/72030089.cms)
That was the jewellery kept in a cupboard, which meant that there were more in a safe perhaps?
What would Mother Theresa say about this?
“I only have 5 or 10 minutes of interaction. In that period, I have to convince him to undergo an operation by which he can potentially die. He has to make a decision, he has to trust me. ”
Does any one want to undergo heart surgery by just spending 5-10 minutes with the surgeon? I don’t want that surgeon however nice he or she may be. Remember, the surgery is not free either.