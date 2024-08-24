Echo of Kolkata doctor’s rape, murder case: Ex-soldiers, various organisations stage protest against sexual assault cases

August 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Armed Forces Ex-servicemen Association staged a protest at underconstruction War Memorial ground near old Deputy Commissioner’s office in the city yesterday, condemning the incidents of sexual assaults across the country, including the recent incident of rape and murder of a Post Graduate trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

P.K. Biddappa, President of Mysore Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Association, led the protest where the agitators held various placards demanding stringent punishment to the perpetrators of sexual assault cases.

In his address, Biddappa said, the Police should provide security to women doctors at work places in any part of the State. The Centre and respective State Governments should take steps in this regard.

Condemning the incidents of sexual assault reported in Kolkata, Jharkand, Bengaluru and Maharashtra, Biddappa insisted that the Police should treat such cases seriously. The protesters also lit candles to pay homage to sexual assault victims.

The protest had been organised in association with All Karnataka Ex-Serviceman Association Unit-1, Mysuru Gowda Ex-Serviceman Association, Mysuru Airforce Association, Mysuru Naval Association, Rotary Club Mysuru, Mysuru Beauticians Welfare Association, Mysuru Janapara Vedike, inmates of Maharani’s Women’s Hostel and several other organisations of the city.

Mysore Armed Forces Ex-servicemen Association Vice-President Narasegowda, Secretary S.R. Ravikumar, Joint Secretary K.S. Suresh and Treasurer B.M. Gopal, Military Veterans Welfare Association’s Brigadier Adappa, Sqaudron Leader (Retd.) K.M. Shenoy, Subedar Major K.U. Bheemaiah, Hawaldar Basappa, Rotarian Nagesh of Rotary Mysore North, Community Wing (Yelwal), Office-bearers Govindaswamy, Santosh Kumar, Shivakumar, Chandrakumar and Bharath Gowda, Veda Rai of Mysuru Beauticians Welfare Association, Mysore Ambassadors Lions Club-517G President Lion Sridhar, Regional President Lion K.S. Bhaskarananda, Lion K.M. Yashodamma and Beerihundi Srinivas of Mysuru Janapara Vedike were present.