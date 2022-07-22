ED questioning Sonia Gandhi: Congress workers take to streets; taken to custody
News

ED questioning Sonia Gandhi: Congress workers take to streets; taken to custody

July 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Enraged by the questioning of Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in National Herald money laundering case, party workers are staging protests across the country since yesterday.

The 75-year-old Congress Chief was questioned by the Central agency a few days after she tested negative for COVID-19 and was released from the hospital. Strongly condemning the ED action, hundreds of Congress workers staged a massive demonstration at Gandhi Square in Mysuru this morning.

The protestors were led by former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara. He accused the Centre of misusing Central agencies such as ED, IT and CBI for targeting Congress leaders.

Alleging that the Centre is using Constitutional agencies against Opposition leaders, he questioned the ED’s action of summoning Sonia Gandhi when no FIR had been registered against her.

Maintaining that the BJP Government at the Centre was out to settle scores with Opposition leaders by unfairly targeting them, Dr. Parameshwara urged the Centre to stop misusing Central agencies. He warned of a nationwide demonstration too.

Later, the Congress workers set out on a padayatra to the IT (Income Tax) office in Nazarbad, when they were stopped by the Police at Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, following which a verbal argument broke out between the Police and the protestors.

As heated exchanges ensued, the Police bundled Congress leader Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and scores of other leaders into a van and took them to CAR grounds, from where they will be released later in the afternoon. 

Condemning this, Dr. Parameshwara resorted to an instant sit-in protest at the venue demanding that the Police allow the padayatra to the IT office. As Dr. Parameshwara remained adamant, he too was taken into custody.

READ ALSO  HDK takes oath as 25th CM

Former Legislators Kalale Keshavamurthy, R. Dharmasena and M.K. Somashekar, KPCC Women’s Wing President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, leaders K. Harish Gowda, K. Marigowda and Chandramouli, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar and a host of others took part.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching