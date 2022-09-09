Education loan under Arivu scheme
September 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation has invited applications from students belonging to minority communities coming under Karnataka Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Development Corporation, Karnataka Uppara Development Corporation, Karnataka Madiwala Machideva Development Corporation and Karnataka Vishwakarma Communities Development Corporation for distribution of financial assistance to students studying in various  professional courses after seeking admissions through Common Entrance Test (CET) under new Arivu Education Loan Scheme for the year 2022-23.

Those eligible students who have already received loans may apply for their third and fourth instalments.

Candidates who are pursuing higher education in Engineering and Technology, Management and Commerce, Science and Technology, Agriculture and Allied Sciences/Technology, Medicine and Humanities, Social Science courses at foreign Universities may avail a minimum loan amount of Rs. 5 lakh till Rs. 15 lakh (for upto three year courses).

Interested may submit applications before Sept. 20 by logging on to Seva Sindhu Grama One (https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in/Gramaone/service_list.html),  Bengaluru One or Karnataka One portals or https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in/sevasindhu/english.

For details, visit https://dbcdc.karnataka.gov.in/ or call Helpline No: 080-22374832 or Mob: 96060-66389 / 88243-00400, according to a press release from the Department District Manager.

