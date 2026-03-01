Educators Conclave Mysuru-2026: AI cannot replace teachers’ role in education: Aisshwarya DKS Hegde

March 1, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Aisshwarya DKS Hegde, patron and incubator, Teacher360, has said that the role of teachers is still pivotal in imparting education, amid the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the education sector.

She was speaking on the topic ‘I Learn As I Lead’ in a power talk organised at Educators Conclave Mysuru 2026, by Teacher Tribe and Teacher360, at Jagannatha Centre for Art and Culture (JCAC) in city this morning.

AI may inform more than what an individual can say, but it still knows no difference between what is sensible and nonsense. Hence, the onus will be on the teachers to teach what is required for the benefit of students, she added, in her PowerPoint presentation.

“In an AI-driven world, adaptability is a matter. But the real challenge lies in how to channelise the energy of children into acquiring knowledge. If the teachers are happy, the classes will be lively,” Aisshwarya pointed out about how the system of education is teacher-centric.

Giving a clarion call to fellow academicians to build the education system, which is indeed a bigger responsibility, leveraged by a continuous process, Aisshwarya said, ‘School timings may change, so also teachers, but the discipline should remain intact.’

Underlining that communicating with children in a better manner holds the key to making teaching and learning effective, Aisshwarya drew an analogy between the past and present, as in those days, there were instances of children studying under street light.

“Now, the children have all the facilities, which should be utilised by them to attain progress in their lives,” she noted.

Earlier, Pickbrain Giri Balasubramanian, Founder, Teacher Tribe and Mentor, Teacher 360 delivered welcome address.