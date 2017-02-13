Entrance test for free education at Alva

Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, will be selecting students for admission to 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th standards (Kannada medium) to be provided under ‘Sampoorna Uchitha Sikshana Soulabhya’ (free education scheme).

Students, who have achieved excellence in District, State and National levels in Education, Sports (athletics) and Cultural fields (classical dances, music, folk dance, mallakamba, yoga and percussion instruments) are eligible to apply.

A Common Entrance Test in this connection will be held at Nrupatunga Educational Trust in Ramakrishnanagar here on Feb. 19 under the aegis of the Mysuru district unit of Alva’s Nudisri. Candidates should be present at the examination centre before 9 am on Feb.19 with relevant documents.

For details, contact Mob: 98451-24129 or 87622-07003 or log on to www.alvasschools.com, according to a press release.