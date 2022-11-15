Facilitate online payment of water bills soon
Facilitate online payment of water bills soon

November 15, 2022

Sir,

I fully endorse the views of Vijay Hemmige with regard to ‘Online payment of water bills’ in SOM dated Nov. 10.

The approach to the location of the cash counter in Vijayanagar is horrible. Every time while making the payment, I used to get a response to my query on the progress of online payment for the last 3 months as it is being done and will be done.

To my surprise today I was told it may not happen. As rightly said by Hemmige, it is not a rocket science to develop the system or to upgrade the online billing system?

As we are moving towards the digital era, I request the MCC and VVWW authorities concerned to make necessary arrangements to facilitate online payments of water bills as early as possible.

My one more request is to shift the cash counter location to a convenient place to all to safely reach the place till the online payment is introduced.

– Gopalkrishna Sastry, Vijayanagar, 10.11.2022

  1. Sat g says:
    November 16, 2022 at 6:49 pm

    I paid online even yesterday. It is possible to pay via the karnatakaone website.

