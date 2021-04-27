Fake Remdesivir injection case: One more accused arrested

April 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The City Crime Branch (CCB) Police, who have intensified their investigation in the sale of fake Remdesivir injections after arresting three accused — Girish, a staff nurse and medical representatives Prashanth and Manjunath — have arrested one more medical representative on Apr. 25, who was involved in the racket.

The arrested is 34-year-old G. Sujay, a resident of Srirampura 2nd Stage, near Balamuri Ganapathi Temple in city. The accused was picked up near Sathagalli Bus Stand in city. During interrogation, the Police came to know that Sujay used to get the fake injections from Girish and sell the same to medical stores and individuals. The Police have seized Rs. 4,100 cash and one mobile phone from him.

The accused was produced before a Court and the Police are continuing their investigation, according to a press release from the PRO, City Police Commissioner’s Office, Mysuru.