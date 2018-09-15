Footpaths being repaired on war-footing, says DC

Mysuru: Footpaths will not pose any danger to pedestrians and tourists as all the broken and damaged walkways will be repaired. Works are being carried out on a war-footing and the safety of pedestrians is paramount, said Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the Dasara Special Officer. Speaking to SOM this morning from his native place in Kerala where he is presently on a visit, the DC said that this time, there is an expectation of thousands of tourists thronging Mysuru for Dasara in the wake of natural calamity in Kodagu and Kerala. “We are prepared to handle tourists and the annual repair works are on in full vigour,” he said.

Apart from filling potholes and repairing damaged footpaths, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is setting up many mobile toilets for the convenience of tourists at strategic places that will draw more crowds.

“Dasara website http://www.mysoredasara.gov.in/ has been revamped and all the information will be updated early. We will have early fixation of Dasara events, and will upload the information on the website,” he said.

“Safety of tourists will be ensured and the Police Department is chalking out various measures to ensure order and safety. Other attractions for Dasara include Air Show and we have got an oral consent from the Indian Air Force. A sky festival will be organised at Lalitha Mahal Helipad and surrounding areas where kites and colourful balloons will be left up in the air,” he revealed.

MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha said that barricades around the Palace will be repaired and broken concrete tiles will be replaced with new ones. “The contractor who took up the Raja Marga beautifying works has gone to the Court and as such, we cannot take up Raja Marga Balustrades repair works. However, wherever possible we are repairing the damaged railings and pillars,” he said. Wall paintings will be done on the Railway Station Road near Mandovi Motors, KRS Road and on the roadside walls near the Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade Office. Medians on JLB Road, KRS Road and Manandavadi Road will be painted and beautified with flower pots, he added.

Selfie with Heritage Building

Several Selfie Zones will be created in the city where tourists can click selfies against the backdrop of landmark structures. An exclusive programme, ‘Selfie with Heritage Building’ will be launched and there will be special prizes for the best selfie. The first prize will carry a cash award of Rs.3,000, second prize will have Rs.2,000 and Rs.1,000 has been fixed as third prize.

Entries, with unedited selfie soft copies, can be sent to [email protected] along with the contact details or can be reached to the office of the Deputy Director (Heritage), Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA), Indiranagar, Mysuru – 570010, before the evening of Oct.5. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2424671.