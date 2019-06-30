For better crowd-handling during Ashada Shukravara

• Multi-level parking lot to double up as prasadam distribution venue

• Police officers, staff to work in 3 shifts to maintain law and order

• Prasadam to be tasted by health officials before being served to devotees

• One lakh drinking water sachets will be distributed by KMF

Mysore: Before the multi-level automated three-level parking project atop the Chamundi Hill is thrown open to public, it will be put to novel use — to distribute prasadam to thousands of devotees who come to Chamundeshwari Temple during the holy Ashada Shukravara and Chamundeshwari Vardhanti Mahotsava.

This decision was taken yesterday at a meeting chaired by Public Works Minister H.D. Revanna and District Minister G.T. Devegowda. The meeting was held atop the Hill at Dasoha Bhavan where preparations were examined for Ashada Shukravara.

As the multi-level parking works are yet to be completed, it was decided to use the facility to distribute prasadam. All these years, prasadam was being distributed at Dasoha Bhavan and at times due to heavy rush, devotees jostle with space to get their share of the prasadam. The shrine is an important and popular pilgrimage centre in South Karnataka and the number of devotees peak during Ashada, Vardhanti and Dasara.

Will avoid rush

Distributing prasadam at the parking lot will avoid rush at the main temple complex and devotees can come to the parking lot after having the Darshan of the Goddess through a special roofed 500-metre walkway that connects the parking lot to the temple complex. This year, Ashada Shukravara falls on July 5, July 12, July 19, and July 26. The Chamundeshwari Vardhanti (birthday of the Goddess) will be held on July 24.

Both Revanna and G.T. Devegowda instructed the officials to keep the devotees’ interests in mind while making arrangements for the mega events.

The roofed 500-metre walkway that connects the parking lot to the temple complex. Devotees can have the Darshan of Goddess and head straight to the prasadam distribution venue.

KSRTC bus service

As every year, entry of private vehicles to the Hill will be banned and KSRTC buses will ferry passengers from the Lalitha Mahal Helipad.

The Ministers asked officials to take the services of experienced KSRTC drivers who have an accident-free track record to ferry passengers on the curved roads that lead up to the Hill Temple. Also, the KSRTC was directed to depute good-conditioned buses to ferry devotees. This will eliminate the possibilities of buses breaking down.

Health centres must be opened at two or three places atop the Hill for the convenience of devotees and ambulances must be on stand-by in case of emergencies. Medicines, first-aid kits and other necessary items must be stocked up at the health centres to meet any exigencies, officials were told.

1 lakh water sachets

Special trust will be laid on drinking water facilities at Lalitha Mahal Helipad and atop the Hill. Revanna said that he will direct the Karnataka Milk Federation to manufacture and supply one lakh drinking water sachets to the devotees.

Police to work in shifts

Directing the Police to work in three shifts during all Ashada Shukravara and Vardhanti Mahotsava, Revanna said that this was necessary to maintain law and order. He directed the City Police Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of Police to personally supervise security arrangements atop the Hill instead of delegating the responsibility to junior officers.

Tasting prasadam

In the wake of Sulwadi Maramma Prasadam Temple Tragedy, the Ministers directed the Health Department officers to be extra careful while distributing prasadam and food to devotees. The District Health Officer was asked to taste and test the food before serving them to the devotees. Cleanliness must be maintained during the preparation of prasadam and the entry of unauthorised persons to the kitchen must be prohibited, the Ministers said. DC Abhiram G. Sankar, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj, Chairman H.N. Vijaykumar and others were present.





