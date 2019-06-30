Don’t fiddle with power lines: CESC

• Three electrocuted in N.R. Mohalla since last one month

• Plumber connects water pipeline to underground power line

• Tragedy averted as 11 KV power line tripped automatically

Mysore: The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESC) has warned people not to meddle with power lines and save themselves from electrocution. The warning has been issued to people building new houses and those who dig the ground to lay water pipes and other underground work especially at places where underground power lines are laid.

The CESC move comes after a couple of incidents in Mysuru where people were accidentally electrocuted and some of the incidents occurred due to negligence. Three deaths were reported in N.R. Mohalla Division since the last one month where two house construction workers were killed when they came in contact with a live wire. An eight-year-old boy too lost his life in the same division when he was trying to bring down his kite that was entangled in a power line.

Last week, a plumber had connected a water pipe to an underground power line on K.T. Street (Kalamma Temple Street) and he had a providential escape as the power line automatically shut down due to trip system.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, CESC Assistant Executive Engineer R. Rudresh said that the plumber had dug a deep pit under the cover of darkness on K.T. Street to give water connection to a newly built house.

During the digging the process, his crowbar accidentally touched an underground 11 KV line. Fortunately, he was not electrocuted as the automatic trip system shut the power line. Unaware that it was a power line, the plumber connected the PVC water pipe after breaking open the electricity line.

After connecting the water pipe to the power line, the plumber sealed the pipe and the power line and closed the pit, without realising his mistake. A major accident was averted as the power line was automatically shut down by the automatic trip system that shuts down the underground line if there are any disturbances or damages to the power supply line.

On that night, the entire K.T. Street went without power and the next day, power supply was restored through alternative electric poles. “Whenever we tried to switch on the underground line, it tripped and our linemen searched the area but could not detect where the damage was done. Meanwhile, the new house members (where the pit was dug damaging the 11 KV line) found that despite connecting water line they were not getting water supply while their neighbours were getting water. When our linemen visited the location, they found that a pit was dug near the underground power line,” Rudresh said.

On suspicion, the pit was dug and the plumber’s mistake was discovered. “We have now rectified the line,” he said. N.R. Mohalla CESC Executive Engineer H.S. Swamy told SOM that at Jyothi Nagar, a bar bender atop an under-construction house died after the iron rod came in contact with a live overhead wire when he raised the iron bar after bending it. Another worker too died last month in N.R. Mohalla Division when he came in contact with a live wire.

An eight-year-old child was electrocuted while trying to fetch his kite that was entangled to a power line. “This power line passed close to a balcony that was constructed flouting the set back regulations. These incidents could be avoided if rules were not flouted and if people are more careful,” Swamy said.

CESC has stated that all houses and building must be constructed strictly following set back rules and buildings must maintain a distance from power lines. “This is the precise reason why we are laying underground power lines. But unfortunately, people are careless here too,” Swamy regretted.

As most of the construction work is done by labourers, contractors and house owners must sensitise them on the presence of power lines. “People must avoid power lines and we have seen houses very close to power lines. Digging pits during monsoon is risky and the CESC office must be informed before the work is undertaken,” Swamy added.

