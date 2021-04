April 16, 2021

New Delhi: Former Chief of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Ranjit Sinha passed away here this morning, according to sources. He was 68.

Sinha, a 1974-batch officer of the Bihar cadre, had held CBI Director post between December 2012 and December 2014. He was also the Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force.