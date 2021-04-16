Shop owner fined Rs. 20,000 for selling banned plastics
Shop owner fined Rs. 20,000 for selling banned plastics

April 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) which has enforced a strict ban on storing, selling and encouraging use of plastic, are conducting raids to check the sale of the banned item regularly.

In a recent raid on a shop at Devaraja Market, the MCC authorities, who found the banned plastic being stored and sold at the shop have seized the banned products and have imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 on shop owner Chandru. The MCC Health Department Officers, who have issued a notice to the shop owner, have warned of cancelling the Trade License, if he is again found violating the ban order.

The MCC officials are conducting such drives across the city after Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri banned plastic in the district on Apr. 5 and are registering cases against violators.

