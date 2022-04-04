Former IPS Officer Bhaskar Rao joins Aam Admi Party

April 4, 2022

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka IPS Officer B. Bhaskar Rao, who took voluntary retire-ment from service recently, plunged into politics by joining the Aam Admi Party (AAP) at New Delhi this afternoon in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other top party leaders.

A 1990 batch Karnataka cadre IPS Officer, Bhaskar Rao, who was serving as ADGP (Railways), had applied for voluntary retirement in September last, which was approved by the Government only last week. Now just a few days after his voluntary retirement, Rao has made his political debut by joining AAP.

Rao had previously served as Bengaluru Police Commissioner in 2019-20 and as Mysuru City Police Commissioner for about 7 months in 2007.