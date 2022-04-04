Former IPS Officer Bhaskar Rao joins Aam Admi Party
News

Former IPS Officer Bhaskar Rao joins Aam Admi Party

April 4, 2022

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka IPS Officer B. Bhaskar Rao, who took voluntary retire-ment from service recently, plunged into politics by joining the Aam Admi Party (AAP) at New Delhi this afternoon in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal  and other top party leaders.

 A 1990 batch Karnataka cadre  IPS Officer, Bhaskar Rao, who was serving as ADGP (Railways), had applied for voluntary retirement in September last, which was approved by the Government only last week. Now just a few days after his voluntary retirement, Rao has made his political debut by joining AAP.

Rao had previously served as Bengaluru Police Commissioner in 2019-20 and as Mysuru City Police Commissioner for about 7 months in 2007.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Former IPS Officer Bhaskar Rao joins Aam Admi Party”

  1. Vipra says:
    April 4, 2022 at 6:51 pm

    In these times, filled with toxic politicians, we need a breath of fresh air
    Wish you all good luck!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching