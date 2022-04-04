Youth’s love affair costs brother’s life

April 4, 2022

Gundlupet: The love affair of a youth has resulted in the relatives of the girl stabbing the elder brother of the youth to death. The incident took place in Hosuru Layout on the outskirts of Gundlupet on Saturday night.

The deceased is Chikkaraju (25), son of Krishna Nayaka of the layout.

According to Police sources, Chikkaraju’s younger brother Vinod was in love with the girl of the same locality which had resulted in the murder of Chikkaraju and a case has been registered against six relatives of the girl.

Details: Vinod, who is said to be working at the vegetable market at Gundlupet was said to be in love with the girl residing in Hosuru Layout while his elder brother Chikkaraju was working as a light boy in a film unit.

It is learnt that last week, the relatives of the girl had assaulted Vinod and had damaged his bike. Chikkaraju, who had come to his house for Ugadi festival, met the relatives of the girl on Saturday and questioned them for assaulting his younger brother Vinod.

Soon, wordy duel ensued between them and the girl’s relatives in a fit of rage allegedly stabbed Chikkaraju. The profusely bleeding Chikkaraju was being rushed to a hospital but he breathed his last mid way.

Following the death of Chikkaraju, Vinod has lodged a complaint against six relatives of the girl — Kariyappa, Kiran, Abhishek, Mahesh, Prasad and Vinod — at Gundlupet Police Station and the Police, who have registered a case, have launched a hunt to nab the accused persons. Additional SP Sundar Raj, Dy.SP Priyadarshini Sanekoppa, Gundlupet Inspector Mahadevaswamy and staff Hasaguli Ravi, Mahesh and Chinnaswamy visited the crime spot and conducted an inspection.